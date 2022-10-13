Park Press Printers Offers Eco-Friendly Boxes and Eco-Friendly Packaging in Massachusetts

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --Along with all popular box shapes, Park Press Printers has expanded the possibilities for commercial packaging and custom boxes. They now offer fully customized boxes and box printing. One can have the best in class personalized packaging thanks to their 4 color digital and offset printing services.



At Park Press Printers, they specialize in Cosmetic Packaging, Retail Box Packaging, Gift Box Packaging, Metallic Boxes, and Food Packaging, providing services to customers in Massachusetts, New York, Washington, D.C., and everywhere else in the United States.



Eco friendly boxes and eco-friendly packaging in Massachusetts are one of their specialties. The company believes in eco-friendly, sustainable packaging; thus, they only use cardboard boxes that can be recycled in full.



Today, it's more important than ever to protect the environment. As technology advances, people must reduce their carbon footprint. Therefore, it's crucial to preserve natural resources. When viewed from the point of view of a paper manufacturer, Park Press Printers can understand how easy it is to generate a significant amount of waste. That is why they have decided to provide their customers with packaging that is friendly to the environment.



The modern packaging industry understands the importance of sustainability, which is why it follows the four R's rules: reduce, reuse, recycle, and reproduce. These eco-friendly boxes can be reused because they are made from recycled materials. When it comes to embellishing the boxes without lowering the quality or the standard, aqueous coatings and inks made from soy are excellent options.



As requested, prefabricated boxes will be delivered to the customer. Custom boxes will arrive flat and may require client installation. Upon request, Park Press Printers will assemble. They provide a multitude of templates to help clients build the ideal project. If someone does not find the template they need, Park Press Printers can create one for them.



For more information on large-format printing in Brooklyn, New York, visit https://www.parkpressprinters.com/product-category/services/printing/.



Call 781-233-0315 for details.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to providing cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made a reputation as one of the leading printing service providers specializing in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.