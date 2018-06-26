Park Press Printers Offers Quality Direct Mailing Services at Affordable Cost

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2018 --Park Press Printers is the one-stop solution to one's direct mailing services. While the clients will be busy with other work, Park Press will stamp and mail their custom postcards for them. In just a few days, they can have all one postcards labeled, stamped, and shipped with no hassle on the client's end.



Direct mailing is a marketing effort that uses a mail service to deliver a promotional printed piece to the target audience. It encompasses a wide variety of marketing materials, including brochures, catalogs, postcards, newsletters, and sales letters. Postcards are highly effective and efficient means of reaching people. It could highly be used for the promotion of the business; and Park Press Printers has been on to the lead to create highest quality postcard printing, using eco-friendly materials and methods, delivered to the clients on time. The custom postcards they print come with a choice of gloss and matte finish.



At Park Press Printers, they take the trouble to create precise lists to saturate specific areas, saving one the hassle and cost of generating all such promotional items. The process guarantees a higher delivery rate as placed to EDDM.



They have a ton of templates to help one design one's perfect project. If the template fails to impress the customers, they can custom make one for the clients. All one needs to do is fill out the form with the product. One will be prompted with questions regarding mailing towards the end of the form.



The staff at Park Press Printers are friendly and knowledgeable, and they will guide the clients through every step of the direct mail campaign. They will take care of the complex postal regulations reducing frustrations and time. They will get the marketing piece and statement for their respective clients.



For more information on printers in Somerville and Springfield, Massachusetts, visit https://www.parkpressprinters.com/commercial-printing.



About Park Press Printers

Park Press Printers is a well-known union print services company that serves the residents of Boston and close by areas such as Cambridge, Brookline, Lowell, Gloucester, Saugus, Malden, Everett etc.