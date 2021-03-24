Park Press Printers Specializes in Kitting & Fulfillment in Saugus, Massachusetts

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Park Press Printers has earned a reputation as a reliable resource for packaging, assembly, and kitting. For more than eight decades, the company has been serving clients. Years of experience in the industry enable them to understand their clients' requirements and feel about the work they produce.



As the Communication Workers of America Union members, Park Press Printers offers a broad spectrum of union packaging, union assembly services, and kitting and fulfillment in Saugus, Massachusetts. The union members on the team are highly trained, experienced, serious professionals who take a lot of pride in their work.



The company can handle all the assembly, kitting, and packaging chores that must be completed to get the materials into the customers' hands. Apart from business personnel, other entities that require assembly, kitting, and packaging are the political parties, service organizations, labor unions. They have a great deal of experience in these areas as well.



When it comes to certain possessions that someone wants to pass along, they can follow their instructions and execute the plan to perfection. The talented in-house creative person has made it possible. They can spring to action to present a powerful proposal about attracting the most positive attention. As for a package of promotional premiums, they come up with the visual concept.



One of the biggest positives of working with Park Press Printers is the friendly, communicative service they provide every step of the way. They work closely with the clients to make sure that they know exactly what they need. They go the extra mile to exceed their expectations. The ability to keep the prices at a minimum keeps their services in demand.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to providing cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made the reputation as one of the leading printing service providers specializing in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.