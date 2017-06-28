Park Press Printing Added New Features to Magazine Printing in Cambridge and Worcester

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Since 1993, Park Press Printing has been doing business in the market. Enriched by vast industrial experience, the company is involved in rendering quality printing solutions for small and large business and enterprises. All their services are quality approved. Recently, they have added new features to magazine printing service to make it in line with industry standards.



Being a customer-centric company, Park Press Printing offers magazine printing solutions at affordable prices. They keep expertise in providing this service for magazine printing in Cambridge and Worcester with high efficiency. Under the leadership of extremely qualified and dexterous experts, the company has delivered a great service to meet the printing needs of their esteemed customers.



To achieve the desired result, they are continually experimenting with techniques using high technology and quality materials. Over the years, they have developed good relationships with their customers and clients by delivering quality range of approved services.



Magazine printing is extremely useful for print media. To enhance the presentation, they strive to combine technologies in a meaningful way. They also provide these services for monthly and quarterly magazines. To economize the transportation cost, the experts recommend the thinner paper for inner pages. However, depending on budget and need, one may choose to have quality paper for the same.



Providing compatible solution is very hard as people tend to compare with originals. But driven by their commitment to quality service with international experience, they can achieve the goal, delivering quality products.



From start to finish, the company is always there for their customers. The range of services includes offset printing, design services, commercial printing, direct mailing, newspaper printing, political printing, census printing, letterpress printing, vehicle wraps and graphics, thermography printing in Washington DC and Cambridge and more.



For more information and details on any other printing solutions and products call 514-954-4000.



About Park Press Printers and Direct Mailing

At Park Press Printers and Direct Mailing, their focus is on total customer experience. The expert team is dedicated to giving their clients value for their money; they offer the best printing and mailing service, adhere to the highest quality, uphold industry's assurance standards, and provide the greatest client satisfaction on every project they tackle, regardless of size or quantity.