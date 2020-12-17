Park Press Printing Answers All Commercial Packaging Needs

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2020 --Cosmetic packaging is one of the most crucial things for business owners in this line field. Most of the time, it is the attractive packaging that helps make a sell. Plus, the packaging is important because it shares crucial information related to the product. That is important from the customer's point of view as buying should be an informed decision. For most business owners dealing in cosmetics, that's why set aside a budget for cosmetic packaging. The need is to hire the services of a renowned company that can offer a wide range of Union cosmetic packaging options.



Park Press Printers are happy to provide custom union packaging boxes. Custom Boxes are becoming common use items. It only makes sense to offer these boxes with the Union label. The company provides Union Cosmetic Packaging, Union Retail Box Packaging, Union Gift Box Packaging, Union Metallic Boxes, Union Food & Beverage Packaging, Union Mailer & Corrugated Boxes, Union Eco-Friendly Boxes, Union Button Closure Boxes, Union CD Covers, Union Fold and Assemble Boxes, and Union Rectangular Box Packaging. The company can also provide short-run packaging.



The company can carry out customization with little creativity and as per the requirement of the clients. They are finely crafted, and the Union Custom Packaging Boxes can also be printed with numerous decorating and styling ideas. The customized boxes are created from recyclable to corrugated and cardboard sheets. Park Press Printers makes use of 100% biodegradable substances for cosmetic packaging. Different packaging boxes available include lipgloss box, Nail Polish Box, Lip Balm Packaging, Lip Balm Box, Cosmetic Packaging for Foundation, Foundation Box, Lotion Box, and more.



The company also offers fold and assemble boxes in Massachusetts and New York.



Get in touch with them at (866) 200-0370.



About Park Press Printers

Park Press Printers is dedicated to give their clients value for money and they offer the best mailing and printing service. Founded in 1934 this company offers a custom packaging and a wide choice in boxes that includes fold and assemble boxes, Retail Box Packaging, Gift Box Packaging, Metallic Boxes, Food & Beverage Packaging, Mailer & Corrugated Boxes, Eco-Friendly Boxes, Button Closure Boxes, CD Covers and more.