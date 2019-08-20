Park Press Printing Designs Quality Eco-Friendly Boxes in New Jersey and New York

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --The packaging is one most crucial factors of marketing a product - even more than in other industries in the cosmetic industry. There are a lot of reasons why it is so important to choose the right cosmetic packaging. According to the latest estimates, this year, the global market for cosmetic packaging will reach a record of $26 billion. As a result, marketing and design experts are embracing more effective ways to allure consumers to buy.



The role of packaging is indispensable as it not only adds to the aesthetics, but it also helps a product stand out on the shelves. Judging a book by its cover can be a wrong decision, and the same holds for all products in the market, including creams, perfumes, lotions, and other cosmetics. But a cosmetic product with poor packaging never succeeds in grabbing the attention of the consumers. In the end, it's all about packaging that influences buying decision a great deal.



Park Press Printing is widely known for delivering quality cosmetic packaging in Massachusetts and New York. With years of experience and expertise, they have done an incredible job by creating amazing packaging solutions for multiple cosmetics products.



The passion and dedication, coupled with the desire to listen to and understand the requirements of the clients, have made the company one of the most reliable names in the field of packaging.



They understand the importance of packaging and its ability to convey the message to the consumers. Since the product can't be tested in-store, packaging becomes the main focus. It allows consumers to imagine what the product is going to smell and feel like. Choosing the right type of cosmetic packaging is vital for all cosmetic producing companies.



For more information on eco-friendly boxes in New Jersey and New York, visit https://www.parkpressprinters.com/.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to provide cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made the reputation as one of the leading printing service providers who specialize in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.