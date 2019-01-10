Park Press Printing Excels in Census Printing in Cambridge and Malden, Massachusetts

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2019 --Park Press Printing is a reputable name when it comes to mailing services and census printing in Cambridge and Malden, Massachusetts. They specialize in converting information that the clients supply to them and populate the corresponding fields. The area of works involves printing, folding, stuffing and mailing the annual census form along with any inserts such as the dog license.



The United States Census is held every ten years. The current national census was conducted in 2010, and the next national census is scheduled for the year of 2020. In the state of Massachusetts, it is mandatory for every single year to have a census held.



The procedure involves acquiring and reporting information or data about the residents of a specific population. Forms are completed and mailed to each household and the members of the house.



This requires that the residents make changes to the information listed on the form or confirm that the information is correct. The form must be signed and then returned with the provided return envelope. According to the United States Census Bureau, the process may take approximately ten minutes to complete for the average household.



The company designs the census form with precision and discretion. They will reproduce it and make any needed adjustments. One can count on Park Press Printers to provide these services.



They also guarantee the lowest possible postage rates. For those having questions or concerns, one can contact them and will be directed to a Park Press customer service representative.



Apart from census printing, they have extensive capabilities in Union Vinyl graphics installation project as well. When major corporations and other entities need commercial storefront graphic installations, they know that Park Press is the trusted resource in this area.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to provide cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made the reputation as one of the leading printing service providers who specialize in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.