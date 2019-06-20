Park Press Printing Helps Increase Sales with Loyal Card Mailers

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2019 --Loyalty cards can be an invaluable asset to one's business. According to a recent study, three-quarters of American consumers are now signed onto a loyalty scheme. With its incredible features and mass appeal, it can significantly increase one's sales. According to the latest research, the footfall and redemption rates dramatically shoot up whenever loyalty card mailers are sent out. A mailer at the right time can help in growing a more significant membership base since it can persuade the cardholders to become actively involved.



One can also target the best customers using a loyalty card database. It can also be useful in targeting the most profitable customers and making the brand visible to the customers. The key to the success of loyal card mailers is to get the customers' attention and then have them act on the offer. Nothing works better than a loyalty card mailer created with thorough research. This is where Park Press Printing stands apart from others.



They design loyalty cards for the clients using elements that the clients choose. One can either choose the upload images or stock photos from their premium gallery. Using relevant texts, graphics, and logo, they strive to fine-tune the design for the clients.



There are options when it comes to printing loyalty cards. One can have it printed from any location for immediate use. Park Press Printing is committed to providing printing services for a polished touch. The professional designers and printing service personnel make sure that the entire task is carried out with precision and care.



A customized, high-quality loyalty card design allows the business to give back to its regular customers. One can also increase business by offering customers extra benefits with loyalty cards that speak volumes of the uniqueness of the company.



For more information on packaging, visit https://www.parkpressprinters.com/union-packaging-and-union-kitting-services/.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to provide cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made the reputation as one of the leading printing service providers who specialize in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.