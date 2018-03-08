Park Press Printing Helps Promote Business with Truck Wraps in Boston and Cambridge

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2018 --The secret to effective advertising is to make a great first impression. Vehicle wraps are an excellent way to spread one's business's message. As a powerful branding and marketing tool, trucks wraps can instantly grab the attention of the passersby. Park Press Printing is acknowledged for quality truck wraps in Boston and Cambridge that they deliver at affordable rates. The experts are capable of creating mobile advertising that will transform one's company vehicle into a mobile billboard.



At Park Press Printing, the experts possess years of knowledge to create excellent vinyl based wraps that are proven to last for a long time. From concept to completion, the entire process of installation goes through a number of phases each of which is carried out with utmost precision and personalized care.



Even in the age of online marketing, the impact and utility of the custom vehicle wraps cannot be scoffed at. Research has shown more than 60 percent businesses gain more customers from their vehicle wraps than their websites. The longer the vehicle travel on the road, the higher the chances for the company to reach a wider audience.



The best thing about vehicle wraps is that they attract attention without disturbance. Potential customers can easily spot the message without significant distraction from what they are doing. Many people appreciate the attractive vehicle wraps and don't mind the advertising.



At Park Press Printing, the designers and installers are all certified and licensed. With years of experience in the field, they combine style with performance, versatility and easy application for a stunning transformation of any vehicle. They also specialize in camouflage, chrome, and carbon fiber films. Apart from car wraps, Park Press also specializes in window decals in Boston and Cambridge.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to provide cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made the reputation as one of the leading printing service providers who specialize in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.