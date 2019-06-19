Park Press Printing Helps the Company with Quality Kitting and Fulfillment

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --Online sellers are always looking for new ways to improve speed and cut costs. Kitting is an ideal option available to reduce costs for order fulfillment. It is the jargon used in the fulfillment industry for the assembly of individual products into ready-to-ship packages, or kits.



Assembling kits is indeed a time-consuming affair. Moreover, it involves a whole lot of tasks, including ordering, shipping, receiving, and managing the business. It also costs one more than leaving the job to the professionals. Outsourcing lets one take advantage of the expertise that increases accuracy and economics of scale that decreases cost. This is where Park Press Printing comes into the scene.



The professionals at Park Press Printing take over the labor-intensive processes of their clients and allow them to focus on what's most important. The goal is to help them grow their business by providing quality kitting and fulfillment.



In the manufacturing procedure, kitting is an act of assembling a group of unfinished materials to create a finished product or assembling two or more finished products into a bigger group.



A variety of items that can be kitted include media kits, product samples, and new product launches. It is usually used at the time of fulfilling orders with multiple items that are identical. Park Press Printing is all set to take care of the process with impeccable precision and passion.



The most significant benefit of kitting is that it helps reduce shipping errors and packaging. These benefits often translate into cost savings for merchants.



Being more efficient and cost-effective packaging options, kitting can offer postal savings. Developing a custom box for popular kits can reduce the size and weight of packages as opposed to packing individual items.



As an e-commerce seller, one may have more than just one option when it comes to kitting. The professionals at Park Press Printing work with their clients kit products before those items are being shipped to them or their fulfillment company.



For more information on card affixing, visit https://www.parkpressprinters.com/.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to provide cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made the reputation as one of the leading printing service providers who specialize in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.