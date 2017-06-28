Park Press Printing Introduces Quality Thermography Printing in Washingtong DC and Cambridge

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Park Press Printing is excited to introduce thermography printing in Washington DC and Cambridge that is also known as heat raised printing or raised ink printing. It is not just beautiful to look at but also beautiful to touch. As an experienced supplier, the company offers an efficient, quick and affordable service to all. Whether one needs a thermographic finish to invitations or stationery items, such as letterheads and other printed material, Park Press Printing is the right destination to come forward.



They regularly print innumerable cards for a number of customers. Over the years, they have developed an excellent track record of delivering quality service quickly and efficiently. The experts are efficient in handling varieties of printing needs, delivering a quality result.



Offset Thermography is a specialized process that combines offset printing ink with dusted resin. Then the mixture is heated to give the ink a raised, textured effect. One of the most common uses of thermography printing is for business cards and business stationery. This is also used for wedding invitations, greeting cards, report covers and other printed items. Depending on the needs and specification, the experts can apply thermography to specific portions of the sheet only to give a special effect that cannot be achieved using any other means.



The printing solution is available at an affordable price. One can find exactly what one needs at an affordable price without having to search far. The company is conveniently located in Boston and can ship anywhere in the world. With improvements in technology, thermography printing has become a practical alternative to standard printing.



In addition to thermography printing, Park Press Printing also specializes in offset printing, design services, commercial printing, direct mailing, newspaper printing, political printing, census printing, letterpress printing, vehicle wraps and graphics, magazine printing in Cambridge and Worcester, and more.



About Park Press Printers and Direct Mailing

At Park Press Printers and Direct Mailing, their focus is on total customer experience. The expert team is dedicated to giving their clients value for their money; they offer the best printing and mailing service, adhere to the highest quality, uphold industry's assurance standards, and provide the greatest client satisfaction on every project they tackle, regardless of size or quantity.