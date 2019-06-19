Park Press Printing Offers Economical Card Affixing Solutions

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --Card affixing is a solution for card matching, affixing, and mailing designed for medium to high volume card fulfillment applications. It could be configured with different data capture modules such as a barcode reader for the front and the back of the card, an electronic device which can scan and decode a barcode. Using optical technology, the inspection system can verify card data with a database and cross-check personalization data.



Park Press Printing is a leading company that meets the custom card affixing and packaging needs. The company focuses on smooth operation and being user-friendly, making the system simple to set up and use. With simplified modules and advanced electronics, the time spent setting the job is reduced to a minimum. For massive volumes or shorter intensive jobs, a sequence of guided steps on the control panel enables automatic and quick preparation, making mechanical intervention practically null.



The compact and functional design is another main focus of Park Press Printing. Over the years, the company has earned an excellent reputation for the quality service they provide. The range of card affixing and packaging solutions they offer are commonly designed for banks, credit institutions, insurance companies, governments, petroleum companies, and more.



Printing may be an edge to edge or allow for a border as preferred. Cards may be personalized and even printed with full-colour photograph of the holder if required. There are ample options for PVC plastic cards. Each option is likely to have a bearing on the final price as will the total quantity of units ordered.



From member cards to coins, key fobs, and more, Park Press Printing can help clients affix items to their mailer to help improve open rates, increase conversions, and provide the customers with the details they need.



They also support the clients and customers with full mailing fulfillment. Addressing, personalization, and variable print are done in-line for efficiency.



For more information on kitting and fulfillment, visit https://www.parkpressprinters.com/kitting-and-fulfillment-kitting-and-union-kitting-and-fulfillment/.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to provide cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made the reputation as one of the leading printing service providers who specialize in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.