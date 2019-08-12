Park Press Printing Offers Quality Metallic Boxes in New Jersey and Washington D.C.

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2019 --Metal packaging is the smart solution for fillers and brand owners. With a proven safety and sustainability record, metallic boxes come in different design options, sizes an styles, ensuring an unrivaled performance through the supply chain.



Metal packaging provides smart packaging that attracts consumers and gives brands a competitive edge. A multitude of sizes, shapes, and printing designs can be manufactured to individual customer requirements because innovation sells packaging and packaging sells products.



Park Press Printing is a recognized establishment known for designing and manufacturing metallic boxes in New Jersey and Washington D.C.. With years of experience and expertise by their side, the professionals at Park Press Printing can create amazing designs that one may have printed on the metallic box.



Selecting these boxes for promotion allows the business to harness their branding differently. Due to its durability and strength, these containers provide a safe and secure storage option for a variety of heavyweight stock. Having proper knowledge of the storage capacity of the container is also important.



The durability of these metallic boxes also makes them a much more secure option than containers made out of plastic. The durable welded seam deters thieves from attempting to steal the stock even the boxes are placed outside of the warehouse.



Metallic boxes come in a variety of different sizes to choose from, which can cater to all the stock storage requirements. Available in medium to large quantities, these containers provide high versatility for small to large industries that require multiple items to be stored effectively and safely.



Along with the sturdiness and durability, Park Press Printing also focuses on creative aspect associated with packaging. Giving the original product of clients an eloquent tone is their guiding ethos. The signature design that they create leaves an indelible positive impression in the consumer's mind forever.



For more information on gift box packaging in New York and Washington D.C, visit https://www.parkpressprinters.com/packaging-kitting-and-fulfillment-union-kitting-and-union-packaging/.



About Park Press

Park Press, an expert Cambridge, MA Printing Service Provider, is dedicated to provide cost-effective printing solutions. With 80 years of experience, they have made the reputation as one of the leading printing service providers who specialize in commercial printing, newspaper printing, hardcover book printing, magazine printing, or any other form of printing.