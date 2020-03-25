Park Press Printing Offers Quality Neon Signs in Boston and Worcester

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --The use of neon signs for business has remarkably increased. Whether it is home or workplace, a surge in the use of neon for business has been significantly noticed. Due to various factors, a neon sign has become so popular. With their fantastic appearance emitting a relaxed vibe no matter where they are installed, neon signs in Boston and Worcester never fail to make a statement that makes an impression.



Not just opted for the one-off event, neon signs are widely used in the corporate world. Apart from creating a visual effect, it offers some benefits for the business too. Park Press Printing is a reliable resource for quality neon signs, which are considered as one of the most potent mediums for promotion.



According to the latest study, 70% of customers tend to visit the store after spotting the neon signs. Another research shows that the right use of signage can increase sales for a business. As a matter of fact, in an isolated case, they showed an increase of 15 percent when a company is restored to using proper signage.



Neon lights made a prominent comeback to brighten homes and workplaces uniquely. As it became more popular, more colors were developed through different concoctions.



As one of the leading printing solutions provider, Park Press Printing takes pride in installing, repairing, and maintaining all sorts of neon lights and signs. With the business mind, the company offers solutions that give them maximum output for minimum investment.



As the gas interacts with electricity, light energy is produced. This means less consumption of energy from the source, which makes them a top choice over the traditional ones. It makes it easy for customers to not only spot the store but also remember where it is.



