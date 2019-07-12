Parking Deals Site Offers Tip to Save on Airport, Cruise, and City Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --Parking rates continue to rise, but one company is reversing the trend. Popular parking deals site On Air Parking is able to sell cheap parking by removing the brand. Now travelers can purchase parking for the airport, cruise, and city at heavily discounted prices that are the cheapest online.



"By purchasing unbranded parking travelers can save a significant amount of money," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Unbranded here simply means travelers find out where they are parking after they make a purchase."



"But we guarantee these parking spaces are tied up with licensed, five-star facilities."



On Air Parking first introduced unbranded parking deals in 2016. For airport travelers, the deals come with a free shuttle service to bring them to and back from the airport.



Since its successful pilot launch for the Denver International Airport, the San Francisco-based startup has launched cheap unbranded parking for at least a dozen more airports, including Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Columbus Airport, Los Angeles Airport, LaGuardia International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport.



For cruise travelers, cheap unbranded parking deals are available for Port Everglades, Port of Jacksonville, Port of Miami, and Port of Tampa. These deals also come with a free shuttle service.



Meanwhile, city parking deals have been launched in select areas of New Jersey and New York.



"All of our parking deals may be cancelled any time for free," said Murray. "We have a 'no questions asked' policy."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.