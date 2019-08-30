Parking Deals Site Plants One Tree for Every Car Parked, Fights Climate Change

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2019 --On Air Parking believes its corporate social responsibility program comes at a critical time for the environment. Called Park Once, Plant A Tree, the program was created to reduce the carbon emissions produced by travelers when they drive to and from On Air Parking's partner parking facilities.



"For every car we park, we will plant one tree through the National Forest Foundation," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Since the program's launch, we have planted more than 10,000 trees."



Murray says the program should serve as a wake-up call not just for the parking and transportation industry but other businesses as well. As Amazon forest fires continue to rage, more trees will be needed to offset emissions.



"We are the first in our industry to launch a program like this. This is an invitation for other businesses to explore how they can help the environment," Murray said.



