Parking Rate More Than Twice as High at Denver International Airport as Travelers Embark Upon Summer Vacation Season

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2021 --Parking rates at Denver International Airport are more than twice as high as they were in 2020, according to data released by On Air Parking, a San Francisco based startup dedicated to offering travelers affordable airport parking.



The rising rate of summer travel came as a stark contrast to 2020, when only 44 percent of those surveyed indicated they would be out of town from June through August.



Higher rates of travel have also been bolstered by updated guidelines from the CDC, which state that fully vaccinated individuals possess a low risk for COVID-19 and do not need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor places.



"As we've seen at some of our other locations across the country, data from this Memorial Day Weekend shows that travelers at Denver International Airport are planning on taking advantage of the summer vacation season at much higher rates than in 2020," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"After more than a year of quarantine and social distancing, we're excited that the presence of the vaccine is making it possible for people to reconnect with families and friends," he added. "Wherever your travels take you this summer, we wish all of our customers an easy, stress-free, and safe journey."



On Air Parking is a San-Francisco based startup that Murray co-founded in 2016 to provide travelers with cheap, reliable near-airport parking options. With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest you'll find anywhere else. In addition, they offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.