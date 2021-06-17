Parking Surges 200% at Newark Liberty International Airport as Travelers Embark Upon Summer Vacation Season

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2021 --Parking rates at Newark Liberty International Airport are up 200% compared to 2020, according to data released by On Air Parking, a San Francisco-based startup dedicated to offering travelers affordable airport parking.



The rising rate of summer travel comes as a stark contrast to 2020 when only 44 percent of those surveyed indicated they would be out of town from June through August.



Higher rates of travel have also been bolstered by updated guidelines from the CDC, which state that fully vaccinated individuals possess a low risk for COVID-19 and do not need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor places.



"We're excited by the data we're seeing out of Newark, which indicates that travelers throughout the Newark and New York metropolitan areas are taking advantage of the summer vacation season at significantly higher rates than in 2020," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking.



"Moving forward we expect to see this trend continue, as more individuals are able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and can return to travel in a safe and healthy manner," he added. "All of us at On Air Parking are wishing our customers easy and stress-free travel as they begin to reconnect with family and friends in the wake of a long season of quarantine and social distancing."



On Air Parking is a San Francisco-based startup that was co-founded by Murray in 2016 with the goal of providing travelers with cheap, reliable near-airport parking options. With flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



Additionally, all parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel.



