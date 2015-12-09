Parkinson's: Movement, Thanks to a Pill Under the Tongue

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --It will soon be possible for patients with Parkinson's to overcome episodic struggles with movement with a sublingual pill of apomorphine, a powerful dopaminergic medication. Recent studies have shown that a marked improvement may be noted after only 10 minutes of sublingual administration.



Although apomorphine is a drug that has been used in the treatment of Parkinson's for years, until now it has only been available in the form of a subcutaneous injection. This mode of administration involves practical problems, including the need for a skilled nurse or physician to define the effective dose, and Parkinson's patients in an "off" state, suffering from severely restricted mobility, often find self-administration impossible.



