Parlux Fragrances Inc. (PARL) Signs a Deal with Queen Latifah for New Fragrance, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of ‘Parlux Fragrances Inc. (PARL) Signs a Deal with Queen Latifah for New Fragrance’



Investors can view all of the investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m - Click on News and Commentary



In the article the author covers: Parlux Fragrances Inc. Signs a Deal with Queen Latifah



”Fragrance companies create unique, carefully formulated scents each year; yet, the market is far from saturated as different scents are created to attract consumers in different segments of the market. Western Europe and North America account for nearly 60 percent of global sales, which totaled $30.5 billion in 2006, representing one of the largest cosmetics and toiletries segments in the world. New fragrances launched by celebrity names not only create new scents, but build brand loyalty as well.



“Parlux Fragrances Inc. (PARL), a well established and internationally recognized company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of prestige fragrances and related products, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of fragrances and beauty-related products worldwide.



“The company recently announced it has signed a deal with Queen Latifah to release a new fragrance in the fall of 2009. This will be the first fragrance…”



To read the entire article visit http://www.beaconequity.com/m – Click on News and Commentary



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.beaconequity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.beaconequity.com/m

