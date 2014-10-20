Parmigiano Reggiano Night - Save the Date: October 25th the First Social Dinner Is Back

Reggio Emilia, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2014 --Parmigiano Reggiano Night is a yearly global dinner gathering thousands of people together to enjoy a meal featuring Parmigiano Reggiano® cheese. This year marks the third edition of this event, which began in 2012 as a way to thank supporters after earthquakes destroyed many production facilities in Italy.



The title of this edition is #dinnertogether. Friends and family are invited to rediscover the pleasure of creating and strengthening relationships during a dinner shared around the world on the evening of October 25th and the ones who post pictures of the evening can win a holiday for two to the Parmigiano Reggiano region of Italy.



At the heart of Parmigiano Reggiano Night 2014 is a humorous social awareness campaign. It asks participants to commit to saving the pleasures of being together from extinction and to embrace the slogan #dinnertogether.



To join in Parmigiano Reggiano Night participants will be asked to identify with one of four themes:



NO MORE BAD NEWS: Share some really good news with friends and loved ones. Plan a dinner and announce a new project, a marriage proposal, a pregnancy, a promotion…



NO MORE BOREDOM: Show off a talent and ask friends to do the same. Plan a dinner during where each guest has 5 minutes to perform a song and/or dance, a skit, a comedy routine…



NO MORE RUSHING: Share memories of the past with people that were there too. Plan a dinner with dear friends and dedicate it to a revival of the past.



NO MORE EXCLUSION: Spend time with loved ones and support this theme. Enlarge a circle of friends by planning a dinner with old pals but also invite someone new.



Invite Friends to Dinner



Accessing the event’s site, people will see a powerful video that decries the current state of human relationships and shows the advantages of becoming a part of Parmigiano Reggiano Night to rediscover the pleasure of spending time together.



The site will also help members to plan their dinner: choosing a time, place, and a recipe featuring Parmigiano Reggiano. From the site everyone can invite friends to the dinner and track who accepts or declines the invitation. For yet more fun, the app will let them download printable theme items they can customize and give to their guests.



Then they will be encouraged to share photos of their Parmigiano Reggiano Night with other participants around the world and the ones who post pictures of the evening can win a holiday for two to the Parmigiano Reggiano region of Italy.



Thanks to social media global tables, surrounded by friends and family, will be united by Parmigiano Reggiano Night, an opportunity for the world to sit down together and enjoy a delicious meal with those most dear to them.



Site: http://night.parmigianoreggiano.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ9OGi8sduU

Image: http://bit.ly/1z7gWc1



Contacts:

Alessandra Leone

Tribe Communication

leone@tribecommunication.it