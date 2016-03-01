Displayit Spreads the Fun for 20th Anniversary

Buford, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --Displayit, a leading trade show display provider, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year. In celebration, the team decided to take a look back at the music that marked their inaugural year in a creative way… via musical parodies! Each month of 2016, the team remembers the good ole' days of 1996 by performing a humorous (and often tongue-in-cheek) play on the musical hits of the time. Who knew all that talent was under one roof!



They are also announcing a sweepstakes called 20-20-20 kicking off March 1! In short - 20 YEARS means that 20 Clients will get 20% OFF their order. To qualify, simply place an order with Displayit between March 1-August 31, 2016, and your company's name will be entered into a drawing.



Josh Axelberd, Displayit's President and CEO, commented, "The parody songs celebrate the subtleties of the events and trade shows industry. Our team members at Displayit laugh at the hectic schedule, scattered logic and deadline mayhem that so often surrounds trade shows. Perhaps you can relate to that!"



The team has carefully chosen 12 hits songs from 1996; come up with new lyrics, and staff members perform them. Each month Displayit will post a short video of the song, while the full audio version with EXTRA VERSES will be available to download or stream for free. Please "like" and "share" these creative videos so all can join in the fun.



Subscribe to the Parody of the Month from the 2016 Celebration Parodies page at www.displayit.com.



You will also find links on YouTube and Facebook pages.



For sweepstakes information, click the "20-20-20 Giveaway" link on the website.