Parrish Tha Great Releases New Track Play to Win Accompanied with an Exciting Video

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --Hip Hop Recording artist Parrish Tha Great is pleased to announce he has released his latest track Play To Win on VEVO (http://www.vevo.com/watch/parrish-tha-great/play-to-win/QMEU31691016). Play To Win comes from the debut album The Awakening. The album has been hailed as an exciting first offering from the Hip Hop artist, with fans saying there is a new Hip Hop King in town.



The new release from the album Play To Win sends a clear message that Parrish Tha Great is not messing around, and the video mirrors that message. To celebrate the new track, a launch party for the video took place in March at the notoriously known RIO Room, a regular hangout for celebrities.



Parrish Tha Great has caused excitement on the music scene with his latest track Play To Win, with fans saying he is about to take the Hip Hop world by storm. Some music experts and fans have said the Hip Hop star could be as big as Dr. Dre, and Eminem with his modern Hip Hop sound. The musical genius plans to release another three tracks while he is in the studio working on an exciting new album.



The Detroit Hip Hop star that is also a producer working with some of the big names in the music world hits home with his lyrics. He manages to get through to people on all levels with his inspiring, yet truthful lyrics that are backed up with an amazing sound.



For people not knowing Parrish Tha Great background who has been rapping since the age of seven, they would be surprised by his choice of career hitting out powerful lyrics to send a clear message to his fans and the world. The down to earth Hip Hop star is well educated, with a background in political science, and pre-law. However, instead of becoming a corporate lawyer or working in the big city, the power of music set him on a new path.



Parrish Tha Great Said: "Music is my life. I want to please my fans with my words and inspire them. What I have learned in life is, anything is possible, and if you want it, you can go out and get it."



To learn more about Parrish Tha Great, please visit http://www.parrishthagreat.com, or to listen to his new track on VEVO please visit http://www.vevo.com/watch/parrish-tha-great/play-to-win/QMEU31691016 or visit iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/play-to-win-single/id1078005666



About Parrish Tha Great

Parrish Tha Great is a musical genius that started rapping at the age of 7 while growing up in a tough neighborhood in Detroit. His lyrics are inspiring, truthful and fascinating. Combining his experience in the streets of Detroit with an education in political science and pre-law in D.C., Parrish developed a unique rapping style, and now you can enjoy his masterpiece with the release of his first single "Play To Win," available on iTunes on January 19, 2016.



