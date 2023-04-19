Parsifal 2023 Achievement – New Positions & Retirement

Fairfield, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2023 --Parsifal Corporation is pleased to congratulate several key employees as they move to new positions within Parsifal. Mark Olsen, President and CEO shared that he is excited that "Parsifal has such a talented and skilled team to draw from and who embody our core values in the roles they play in the overall success of the company!"



Keturah Ramu – Keturah's new position as an Account Manager will involve responsibility for the function of the entire operational team including the Assignment Desk, Domestic and International/Perm Storage Teams, and Audit collaboration.



Tim Porter – Tim's new position will be Team Manager in charge of domestic and international assignment teams, escalation and resolutions, process refinements and general reporting.



Derek Crane – Derek's new position as Team Manager includes the supervision of the international move specialist team. He will oversee escalations and be responsible for the daily activities of the HHG's coordination team, working closely with the assignment desk and other managers.



David Jones – David is being promoted to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and will oversee and support Parsifal's Sales, Marketing and Business Development efforts. These activities include sales networking and client communications & development, as well as the comprehensive strategies, tactics and tools of the Marketing Program.



Cliff Cannon started at Parsifal in 1995, moving up in the company and attaining the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in 2009. Working with the Parsifal team, Cliff saw nearly a doubling of growth by 2015. In his new role as Chief Project Officer (CPO), he will continue to support Sales & Marketing while primarily assisting in assembling and synchronizing Parsifal's many project areas.



Bill Van Deventer has worked at Parsifal since 2006 and will be retiring from his position as

Division Manager, International Move Management this May. Congratulations and best wishes to Bill from the whole team at Parsifal Corporation.



