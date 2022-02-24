Parsifal Employee Team Maintains Impressive Tenure

Fairfield, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2022 --Parsifal Corporation is pleased to congratulate four long time employees as they reach notable anniversary milestones last year in 2021. Mark Olsen, President and CEO shared that "Parsifal is proud to claim ongoing strong retention rates with 43% of the total staff achieving a tenure of 10 years or more."



Dayle Gervais, began working at Parsifal 25 years ago as a domestic auditor. Dayle, has performed audits on a majority of clients (including GSA) over the years, and assists in training classes. She is currently a Team Audit Lead for a major Relocation Management Company, overseeing the domestic team.



Jackie Suarez, also started with the company 25 years ago working as an operations clerk and progressively advancing, she is now our Operations Manager overseeing all Parsifal offices for operations. Jackie has her "hands on" every client account and ensures all invoices come in and go out efficiently with optimal accuracy.



David Jones, VP, Client Relations, who has now been with Parsifal for 20 years, explains that "he has been privileged to experience many layers of our business and the ever-changing marketplace as a whole." David looks forward to many more years of expert contribution to Parsifal's future success.



Deb Hicks, also a 20 year veteran, has been a loyal part of the Parsifal team as an Account Manager providing expert support to many of Parsifal's major key accounts, while also anchoring the Home Sale Transaction Audit (HST) program. Deb will be retiring shortly at the end of February. We give our best wishes to Deb in her future plans!



Parsifal applauds and greatly appreciates all four associates for their dedication and many years of hard work, flexibility and tenacity to become exemplary employees and major contributors to the ongoing success at Parsifal Corporation.



Parsifal Corporation products and services are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.



Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.