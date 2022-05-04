Parsifal Introduces ecolegIT

Fairfield, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2022 --– Parsifal Corporation announced today a collaboration with ecolegIT, a unique and simple technology solution for corporate customers and suppliers – offering a full carbon emission offset compensation for individual moves.



Parsifal validates reported carbon offsets and related payments utilizing the Parsifal EcoAudit™. Mark Olsen, President and CEO, explains that "compensation is traced back to its source (the carbon credits gained from a carefully maintained sustainable forestry project), ensuring the amount of project credits gained equal the amount of credits necessary to compensate for the CO2 emission of the participants' shipments."



ecolegIT offsets carbon emissions through selected sustainable forestry projects that also contribute to local social and environmental goals. Utilizing a flat fee per shipment approach, ecolegIT offers participants a clear and standardized cost structure. ecolegIT ensures a transparent and hassle-free carbon footprint reduction program with the use of a unique algorithm technology while converting the actual move input into a validated CO2 emission footprint. A compensation offset engine provides a visual online operation of each client's actual carbon offset compensation, conveniently allowing a large volume of shipments to be simultaneously processed.



Parsifal Corporation products and services are in worldwide operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.



New and comprehensive relocation technologies continue to be a major focus at Parsifal Corporation. The most current developments include The ReloPricing™ and PRISMgmt™ systems which assist to navigate relocation needs. These tools provide a fully integrated, wing-to-wing solution that reduce friction points by streamlining data exchange and consolidating supply chain interactions. As a result, the digital experience is dramatically improved for the relocating employee, as well as the corporate client, RMC and supplier.



To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.