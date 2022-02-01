Fairfield, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2022 --These game-changer tools provide a fully integrated, wing-to-wing solution that reduce friction points by streamlining data exchange and consolidating supply chain interactions. As a result, explains Mark Olsen, Parsifal President & CEO, "the digital experience is dramatically improved for the relocating employee, as well as the corporate client, RMC and supplier." As part of the ReloProducts family, these two systems are a product of 20 years of technology development and 40 years of household goods experience. The technology platform is designed to fully manage difficult pricing structures, various transportation modes, complex booking criteria, move milestone tracking, client policy application, service exceptions, financial reporting and more.



ReloPricing automates the pricing/distribution/booking process whether moving around the globe or within the US. Using a web-based design (with API integration points for the Move Manager and supply chain), move requests flow through the system with real-time matching of service orders to the best qualified suppliers.



With PRISMgmt, all important shipment information is provided in one interface, accessible via the web with the option for full API integration. Additionally, PRISM incorporates a second API integration layer with suppliers, ensuring updates are automatic and timely. Data is entered once and then available to all related parties to the move. This design places all relevant financial and logistical information at the user's fingertips for each turn of the move process. Further, Parsifal recently launched the beginnings of an upstream audit process – while the move is occurring – which will translate to significant accuracy, process time reductions, and simplified service approvals, along with the option to have experts manage more of the difficult parts of a move.



ReloPricing and PRISMgmt provide feature-rich solutions by reducing long-standing friction points in the HHG industry. This technology improves the digital experience for the RMC and supplier network, providing greater service delivery to the relocation client and their employee.



Parsifal Corporation services and products are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.



Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are passionately dedicated to our craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and transparency through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.