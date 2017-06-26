Participate in Regional Virtual College Fairs Around the USA

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --College Fairs Online is hosting virtual college fairs for high school students in all regions of the USA. These are free for students to register for.



At College Fairs Online we connect the pro-active students to top colleges nationwide!



Students can register online at http://www.collegefairsonline.com. The fairs will be during the school year and students that register now will get a reminder e-mail to come back to http://www.collegefairsonline.com during the week of the fair they choose.



Student can get questions answered from many college reps representing many colleges in the United States and Canada. "Student can get information on topics from financial aid to scholarships to housing and much more all in one setting never having to leave home. It's all there at one time!" Said Tamara Pendleton, the CEO of College Fairs Online.



Colleges can register anytime at http://www.collegefairsonline.com for any fair or fairs they choose. This is a great opportunity for Colleges to connect to students before they make a decision about their future.