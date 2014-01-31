EaseUS Launches a Free Partition Magic Software for Resizing Computer Drives on Windows 7

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2014 --EaseUS launches software, partition magic that helps users resize their drives into various partitions as per requirement. They can also merge drives together without causing data loss. The software is available for free for home users while it includes most features of commercial tools. Its commercial versions are also available at a competitive price.



A company spokesperson said, "We hope to provide proper solution to people for getting better control of the drives on their computers. Drives can be merged together or partitioned into other drives as per the requirement and for the convenience of the user."



The free version of the software packs most of the commercial features. It is available for all varieties of operating systems and it can be customized for each. The software easily recovers deleted or lost partitions, while it is fast, convenient and provides efficient disk management in minutes. It also does extend system partition to maximize computer performance.



"We have provided an effective and speedy solution for the consumers who have to alter their partition size regularly. A lot of hard work from our team has gone into making this software. And now it is ready to be of use for the consumers", said a member of the developing team.



Different versions of the software are available for Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7/8 users. Master partition server is also available for the Windows Server 2000/2003/2008/2012 users.



Benefits of this partition magic for Windows 7



- Free partition magic for home users to resize partition in Windows 2000/XP/Vista/Windows 7/8.

- Cost-effective Windows partition manager and disk management toolkit with only 50% of the price of competitors.

- Easy-to-use wizard allows implementation of professional and reliable system optimization and disk management in minutes.

- Enhanced data protection technology helps you resize and merge partition without data loss

- Hot resize feature helps you extend NTFS partition without reboot to suspend Server running.

- Extend system partition to maximize computer performance.

- Partition Recovery Wizard easily recovers deleted or lost partitions.

- Safely merge adjacent partitions into one without data loss.

- Repair RAID-5 volume by reconstructing the data of the failed member on another disk.

- Support command line, special for running a batch file to manage partitions.



Pricing & Availability



- Free for home users, EaseUS Partition Master Free enjoys most features of commercial versions.

- EaseUS Partition Master Professional ($39.95) is for Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7/8 users.

- EaseUS Partition Master Server ($159) is for Windows Server 2000/2003/2008/2012 users.



"I look forward to using free partition magic Windows 7 as I regularly need to resize partition in my Windows 7 due to loss of important data. If the claims of the company are true, the software has come as a boon for me and I look forward to utilizing it", says Robin Butler, a back office executive.



The software has been met with positive response, says a company spokesperson. It is generating good demand for home and commercial users.



About EaseUS

EaseUS (http://www.partition-tool.com) provides professional solutions in backup software, data recovery and partition manager for varied users like SMB, education, residential, and international organizations. For Windows OS, its major products are EaseUS Todo Backup, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard and EaseUS Partition Master.