Partition Master from EaseUS Software Creates Windows OS Transferring Magic Between HDD & SSD

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --Professional partition master software - EaseUS Partition Master is announced to support all Widows users transfer or migrate OS to HDD/SSD without any obstacles. Simple operating steps and effective system transferring process will be realized by this partition master software.



EaseUS software creates magic for Windows users who need to transfer or migrate OS to HDD/SSD with its professional partition master tool - EaseUS Partition Master. Supporting users to resize partition under different Windows OS, EaseUS Partition Master servers more than Windows partition manager such as Windows 8 partition manager. Transferring system under different Windows OS is a new feature that many users who need when they want to change their system disk with larger one or migrate system between HDD and SSD.



What are the advantages of EaseUS Partition Master with its "Migrate OS to HDD/SSD" function?



According to Sunny Sun, the marketing manager of EaseUS software, EaseUS Partition Master has already owned this feature of "Migrate OS to HDD/SSD" for a very long time. Then what makes EaseUS Partition Master exceeds other similar system transferring software? What are the advantages of "Migrate OS to HDD/SSD" in EaseUS Partition Master?



1. Simple clicks within a few steps: no complex operating steps but only a few simple clicks can help ordinary users to migrate or transfer Windows OS to HDD/SSD.



2. Taking no extra space: this means that EaseUS Partition Master will transfer and move system into new disk with exact same space and partition number so that no extra spaces will be taken up. And users can also adjust partition size while using this software to migrate OS.



3. Supporting all Windows OS: EaseUS Partition master supports transfer system to HDD/SSD under all Windows OS including to transfer Windows 10 from HDD to SSD.



Besides all these advantages, EaseUS Partition Master will not cause any data loss troubles while using it to transfer system, and it will save more precious time. Comparing with those who try backup or system clone software, EaseUS Partition Master users no longer need to spend time waiting to restore system and data into new disk. The whole procedure can be accomplished within these simple clicks. This magic partition manager software also works equivalently in other partition managing tasks such as convert disk from MBR to GPT or partition portable device can all be done by EaseUS Partition Master.



More info about this software, please visit: http://www.partition-tool.com/



About CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.

"EaseUS" is the officially registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged. EaseUS is an innovative software developer with more than ten-year data recovery research and development experience, dedicating to deliver the best data recovery software and services of partition management and data backup services to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. Millions of people spreading over 180 countries are now using EaseUS software and all speak highly of its software and services.



For more information, please visit: http://www.easeus.com/