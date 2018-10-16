Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --Since its founding in 1999, Bryant Brown Healthcare has received widespread recognition from the healthcare marketing community for its outstanding copywriting capabilities.



Now, the latest recognition comes from Hollywood.



Bryant Brown founding partner and the agency's Managing Creative Director of Copy, Kieran Angelini, is also a playwright and screenwriter. His original screenplay for the short film Laundrette Blues, which he also co-produced, has been accepted into the Marina del Rey Film Festival.



Directed by Anthony Caldarella, Laundrette Blues is a drama about a husband and wife of 20 years who lose their home and business on the same morning. Little do they know, but the worst is yet to come.



The film will screen at the Cinemark 18 & XD at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045.



"We are not surprised that Kieran has been recognized by the Marina del Rey Film Festival for his talents. Our clients have been singing his praises for years," says Sam Bryant, partner and Managing Creative Director of Design and Digital Services at Bryant Brown.



Angelini's honors include two Drama-Logue Awards and the Writer's Digest Playwright of the Year Award, and has had his plays produced in New York and Los Angeles.



For more information about Angelini's award-winning plays and films, plus his award-winning work for Bryant Brown's clients including health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and patient and professional advocacy organizations, visit the Bryant Brown website or contact Bob Brown at (310) 406-2460, extension 101, or bob@bryantbrown.com.



