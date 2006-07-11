Partners Resource Network Unveils New Branding Strategy for the TEAM Project

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --The Partners Resource Network has successfully unveiled a new branding and marketing strategy for its TEAM Project, a unique initiative providing resources and support to parents of children with disabilities.



The organization was looking to re-tool their branding and marketing initiatives, and chose LogoBee.com as the solution provider for the logo design. They had decided to update their image for the TEAM Project, a new venture that provides top-quality services to parents and health care professionals in the southern regions of Texas.



The TEAM Project was looking for a simple, kid-friendly design that could be easily reproduced and look good as a black and white logo as well as in full-color. They also wanted the logo to attract the attention of parents and professionals.



In the final logo design, LogoBee created an abstract cartoon line drawing of three children in motion. Looking carefully it can be noticed that the child in the middle is sitting in a wheelchair, but is subtle enough that from a distance they all appear identical. This is reflective of the core mission of the Partners Resource Network and the TEAM Project.



Because the TEAM Project has recently been funded by the U.S. Department of Education, it has become imperative that they communicate their programs and services to its target clientele effectively in order to show real results. This is why the Partners Resource Network needed to re-brand some of their core products and services.



Because of the special needs of children with disabilities, parents often feel like they are placed in a secondary role to the parenting of their child. The Partners Resource Network and TEAM Project aims to ensure that parents know and understand their rights and responsibilities, and are given the tools necessary to more effectively collaborate with professional care workers and parents in similar situations.



There is no charge to parents who use the services of the TEAM Project. Services are available both in English and in Spanish.



About the companies:



-The TEAM Project is an extension of the Partners Resource Network, and provides support to parents of children with disabilities. Visit their website at http://www.partnerstx.org



-LogoBee is a leading creator of high-quality company logo designs and corporate identities for all types of businesses. Visit their website at http://www.logobee.com