Partsmaster Announces Inventor Central Website

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2013 --Partsmaster, a premier provider of problem solving maintenance and repair products to companies and industries, is pleased to announce the launch of their Inventor Central website. This new site enables inventors to safely and securely share innovative ideas directly with Partsmaster’s product development team.



Partsmaster works with inventors with all levels of expertise and in all stages of idea development to find new and creative solutions to common repair needs. The website offers an easy and efficient way for inventors to confidentially submit product ideas. No prototype, patent application, upfront money or commitment is required.



“As a patron sponsor of the United Inventors Association of America, Partsmaster welcomes this opportunity to expand our network within the invention community,” said Michelle Murray, Strategic Innovation & Applications Manager. “As an inventor’s advocate, I work to create win-win opportunities with fair contracts that make the most of our marketing and production expertise.”



Partsmaster has the capability to distribute product across several channels including a North American field sales force, distributor network (both domestic and international) and internet based marketing. “With over 40 years of experience, we’re known for providing industry-leading, innovative maintenance solutions for our customers, and we’re always working to remain the top choice,” said Matt Oldroyd, President. “Part of being the best partner is making sure that our customers have access to the best solutions for their most urgent repair needs.”



More information can be found by visiting http://www.partsmaster.com/inventorcentral. For more information, contact Michelle Murray at innovation@partsmaster.com.



About Partsmaster

Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products not available anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fasteners; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; Partsmaster Solution Series hand tools; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, your needs and always takes care of you. For more information, visit http://www.partsmaster.com.