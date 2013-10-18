Partyman to Host Spooky Kids Witches and Wizards Event in Essex This Halloween

Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2013 --Kids in Essex enjoying their half term break are set to be well and truly spooked by The Partyman Company’s upcoming Witches and Wizards event at Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers.



On the 19th and 20th October and from 25th October to 1st November, guests will be given the opportunity to explore their inner witch or wizard onsite at Marsh Farm with the The Partyman Company’s famous team of children’s entertainers.



Visitors will be able to turn their hand to traditional pumpkin carving during half term and a huge range of other attractions will also be up and running for the entire nine days, including amazing magic shows, ball in bucket stands, themed craft stalls and even a spooky ghost train for kids who just love to be frightened silly! Storytellers will be on hand with some seriously scary tales and kids will love the Spellmakers Challenge.



Those who come in full costume will also receive a special treat from the team for taking part in the event.



James Sinclair, The Partyman Company’s Managing Director, is looking forward to welcoming kids and their parents to the site in the run-up to Halloween and is confident that the Witches and Wizards week will help cement Marsh Farm’s excellent reputation in the local area for organised children’s events.



“The whole team have been working hard in the last few weeks to make sure our Halloween event is the best yet, so we can’t wait to unveil all of the new shows and attractions to our guests,” he says.



“We know how difficult it can be to keep children engaged and entertained during the school holidays, so we’ve found that seasonal events such as this one really help parents who are struggling to find affordable things to do while the kids are at home,” he adds.



Visit the Marsh Farm website for further information on the Witches and Wizards week and take a look at the many other fabadousa events that are going to be taking place at the site in the coming months.



The Partyman Company Limited is the UK’s best-loved children’s entertainment company, supplying experienced kids’ entertainers, DJs, magicians, make-up artists and other professional acts to Essex, London and the rest of the South East of England. The team are always striving to offer exceptional customer service to all of their customers. For more information or to book an entertainer for your party, please visit Partyman’s website.



