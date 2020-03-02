Parx Casino District Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Display Set Up for Grand Opening of Motor-Themed Restaurant - Quaker Steak & Lube in Bensalem

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --https://www.facebook.com/QSLBensalem/



Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Programs are revved up to partner with the exciting grand opening of Philadelphia's first Quaker Steak & Lube Restaurant located in Great Northeast Philadelphia. Kristina Vetter-Amato franchisee reached out to local Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera to partner up for their grand opening on Street Road near Parx Casino. "In perfect alignment with this exciting new addition to Street Road, our yellow Plymouth Prowler is a classic hot-rod car that turns heads and is a perfect match for Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant theme of all things cars and will be enjoyed by all of the patrons of this fine addition to Philadelphia's list of entertaining dining experiences."



Gary Barbera has a Prowler Collection like none other for decades displaying the BarberaCares Don't Text and Drive Awareness. Gary says, "Nothing else compares to the Plymouth Prowler! This may be the most unique car produced in the last 50 years. Originally designed by Chip Foose, it was a hot rod from the start. Like it or not, the Prowler is super cool, and it doesn't care about blending in. It's a carefree style that provides loads of fun."



Quaker Steak & Lube

Aug 19, 2019, 11:03 ET



Quaker Steak & Lube, one of the nation's leading family casual-dining restaurant chains, has signed a franchise agreement with Philadelphia commercial construction developer John Tripodi to open a new restaurant in Bensalem, Pa., approximately 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The full-service Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant will be located at 2900 Street Road in a space formerly known as The Pub 2900.



About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 43 locations in twelve states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with craveable food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit http://www.thelube.com or www.lubefranchising.com.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!