Passionate Filmmaker Jason Kartalian's Indie Romance, SEAHORSES, Premieres at 2014 Dances with Films Festival June 7th to Growing Anticipation

Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2014 --A lonely and intense artist invites a mysterious but gorgeous young woman into his home after meeting her on Craigslist. A darkly romantic journey follows that explores love, co-dependency and loss in a way that's both unexpected and fresh. Enter a suspenseful indie dramedy directed by Jason Kartalian that may be the rebirth of the cool, smart date film of yesteryear in all of the best ways. “Seahorses” is set to debut at Hollywood's Dances With Films Festival on June 7th.



“Seahorses is a truly and independent film made outside the studio system. With this freedom it is the filmmaker’s responsibility to take creative risks,” commented Kartalian. “I've always been driven to engage and audience with my unique world view. With Seahorses, I was committed to making a compelling work of art that is not only an individual statement, but also a focused collaboration of talented individuals.”



The film stars Justine Wachsberger (“Promoted” & “Divergent”) and Ian Hutton (“Auteur”) who both turn in beautifully candid and fully realized performances.



Also extremely noteworthy and deserving of early praise is Seahorses's surreal but intimate visual style a combined effort of Kartalian, talented Director of Photography, Basil Mironer and imaginative Production Designer, Reed John. The feel of the film could only be described as being akin to “an alien environment” or “being underwater” in the Kartalian's words.



The film premieres on the big screen at the Dances With Films Festival being held at the historic TCI Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood & Highland center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, June 7, 2014 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $11 in advance and $13 at the box office.



Can we transcend the past so that we can live freely in the present? Seahorses may just have the answer to that compelling question. Don’t miss your chance to experience it the way it’s meant to be experienced.



SEA IT!



For a direct link to purchased tickets, and for more information visit http://www.seahorsesmovie.com



Viewfinder Entertainment – 4370 Van Nuys Blvd. #161 Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 (818) 807-4383