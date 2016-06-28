Pastor Rose Banks and Colorado Springs Fellowship - Over 30 Years of Giving Back to the Community

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Tuesday's June 28, 2016 show and Thursday's, June 30, 2016 segment of AJC Radio will shine the spotlight on Pastor Rose Banks. (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



AJC Radio is excited to have a special guest. "As we discuss the importance of giving back, our listening audience will get to know a dedicated leader and true pillar of the community," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "Over the years, Pastor Rose Banks and the Colorado Springs Fellowship Church's outreach has extended to seniors citizens, military families, students, the homeless, and more. Although her first priority is ministry, her passion regarding the urgency of criminal justice and prison reform is equally compelling," suggests Banks. "Pastor Banks has impacted many lives beyond her local community, so you'll want to tune in this Tuesday and Thursday to hear this exclusive interview, as we delve into her many accomplishments and unbelievable personal experiences," adds Banks.



According to the official church website: "In 1970, Sister Rose accepted the call to the ministry while living in Tacoma, Washington. She was endorsed as a Fellowship Leader by the Pentecostal Church of God of America in 1978. She then began her first full time ministry, the Bamberg Fellowship, located in Bamberg, West Germany. It soon became known throughout West Germany. The family returned to the United States in 1981 and settled in Colorado Springs. The Bamberg Fellowship was reorganized with many of the same members and became the Colorado Springs Fellowship. In 1987, the first radio broadcast was heard and thus began a world-wide tape ministry which continues today." (http://www.csfc.org/#!our-pastor/c1bta)



In 2015, Pastor Banks started the Community Let's Talk event where local community leaders and law enforcement officials would come to have an open discussion and answer questions from the audience in order to strengthen relationships. "I've worked with A Just Cause to extend an open invitation for many guest speakers at our Community Let's Talk event," says Pastor Rose Banks. "I envisioned this outreach to have open dialogue among all races of people, so we can get to know each other and strengthen relationships. Considering the racial divide and turmoil we see every day in the news throughout this country, I thought that we should address the relationship between law enforcement and our local community," adds Pastor Banks.



What started as a local effort to improve community relations, has become a huge outreach no one could have anticipated. As host and organizer, Pastor Rose Banks has entreated nationally recognized speakers from all over the country to Colorado Springs, CO for the Community Let's Talk where they discuss important issues and raise public awareness. Notable keynote speakers have come to share their captivating stories and give their personal insight such as Bernard Kerik, Matthew Fogg, and Robert Blagojevich to name a few (Sheriff Jamey Noel will be featured in July, 2016).



Pastor Rose' knowledge concerning wrongful convictions in the state of Colorado, gives her a unique and compassionate perspective on our justice system. "The current system can be very cruel towards offenders and non-offenders alike. I believe that sometimes people make bad choices, but they deserve a second chance. Reforming our nation's criminal justice and prison system is critical for true justice and accountability in our country. I've seen so much injustice over the last few years, and I have determined to spend the rest of my life helping those who have been hurt and shamed by it," concludes Pastor Banks.



"Some people feel as though they receive no help or feel frustrated they can't get the answers they need when going through very difficult times, and in many cases they are victims of blatant injustice," suggest Lisa Stewart of A Just Cause. "To have someone in your corner to encourage and fight for you is invaluable. It's so important to have someone in your corner such as Pastor Banks. Her story inspires me. She continues giving back to the community, while fighting against injustice," concludes Stewart.



"Sister Rose M. Banks was born in St. Louis, Missouri. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles E. Banks, Sr. on December 29th, 1961. She is the mother of seven children. Her beloved husband, Charles E. Banks Sr., had a grand "Home Going" as he went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ in 1994." (http://www.csfc.org/#!our-pastor/c1bta)



Please tune in to AJC Radio this week as we recognize an extraordinary woman, and expound on her positive, lasting, effective community involvement. Her unbelievable story will move you to tears, as she expounds on the overwhelming injustice imposed on her family, changing their lives forever," concludes Banks.



