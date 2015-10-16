IP Global Patents, P.C. Helping Inventors Safeguard Intellectual Property with Rapid First to File System

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2015 --IP Global Patents, P.C. (http://www.patentlawyerusa.com) – the leading provider of patent and trademark legal services, is helping its clients patent their intellectual property faster than ever before thanks to the First to File system.



The United States has recently reversed the patent process, with a move to a "First to File" (FTF) system that, in most cases, gives priority to the first applicant to file for protection on an idea. Previous to this new filing system, patent protection had been granted to the first person who invented something, even if someone else beat them to filing. A process many contested was unfair.



The (FTF) system is a result of the America Invents Act (AIA), which was signed by President Barack Obama on September 16, 2011. Even though it was signed in 2011, it was integrated in waves. The ability to issue first to file patents was not made available until 2013. Now, IP Global Patents is able to provide these services to all of its clients nationwide for rapid patent filing.



"With the First to File system, you can get the rights to that patent you are filing just for being proactive and filing it before others," explained Joseph C. Terzo, Esq. "It's an easier, faster and safer way to secure your intellectual property and assure that your inventions and designs are safeguarded from the get-go."



Almost every other country in the modern world operates on the "First-to-File" doctrine, for the United States, this change has been a long time coming within the United States patent filing process. The chief advantage of the First-to-File system is its simplicity. Under this system there are no interference disputes. Furthermore, this system provides the benefit of eliminating what is called "secret prior art," inventions for which patent applications have not yet been filed and therefore cannot be found through a prior art search.



IP Global Patents, P.C. is a nationwide intellectual property law firm specializing in patent and trademark filings.



Schedule your free consultation today by visiting: http://www.patentlawyerusa.com



About IP Global Patents, P.C.

With over 30 years of combined Patent and Trademark experience, IP Global Patents has the knowledge and skills required to protect your business and the intellectual property that makes it thrive, providing patent, trademark, IT litigation and legal opinions.



Press Contact:

IP GLOBAL PATENTS, P.C.

A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORPORATION

MAIN OFFICE AND MAILING ADDRESS

JOSEPH C. TERZO, ESQ.

1518 WALNUT STREET,

15th FLOOR, SUITE 1506

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA 19102

TOLL FREE: 800-799-3706 | LOCAL: 215-732-1010

FAX: 888-966-0670 | ipinfo@patentlawyerusa.com