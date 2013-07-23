Muskego, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2013 --PatentPride.com, was among the many exhibitors at the INPEX 2013 TradeShow held in Pittsburgh, PA who participated in presentations and discussions exploring the latest issues and developments in the world of inventions.



The 2013 INPEX Trade Show drew independent and corporate inventors from all over the world. The show is designed to address the needs and interests of independent and corporate inventors worldwide.



PatentPride.com presented the full line of products from the always popular custom patent plaques in rosewood piano finish to the new line of antiques patent and trademark plaques. Each plaque is handcrafted in Muskego, WI, by using the best materials in the market today. From genuine wood to crystal at PatentPride.com we believed that every inventor needs to “display your invention with pride”. PatentPride.com was also responsible for creating the INPEX 2013 awards that were presented to inventors at the dinner ceremony.



This year's keynote speakers were Reichart Von Wolfsheild and Scotty Ziegler, hosts of History Channel's popular show Invention USA. Scotty and Reichart spoke to inventors about the hundreds of products they have created for big name companies.



Many exhibitors also had the opportunity to meet with Scotty and Reichart during an inventors networking event that took place the first evening of INPEX. This event gave inventors a valuable opportunity to meet with their peers and support one another.



About PatentPride.com

PatentPride.com is one of the fastest growing patent and trademark plaques manufacturers in the U.S. PatentPride.com, a subsidiary of McKinley Custom Products has been a trusted source of plaques and awards for more than twenty eight years. PatentPride.com offers independent and corporate inventors patents and trademark plaques customization from a variety of materials. Our motto is “Display your patent with pride”