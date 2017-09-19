Patexia Names the Top 50 Law Firms, Attorneys and Companies in IPR Intelligence Report

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Patexia, Inc., an intellectual property company and global IP community, today released its inaugural IPR Intelligence Report as part of the Patexia Insights series. Utilizing data from all 6,580 Inter-Partes Review challenges filed since the program's inception in 2012 through the first half of 2017, this comprehensive report ranks the top 50 law firms, attorneys, and companies in terms of activity and performance.



Of the more than 1,000 law firms representing petitioners and patent owners:

- Fish & Richardson is the most active firm in IPR with 625 cases on either side

- White & Case is the best-performing law firm in IPR with a success rate of 91%



Of the more than 5,000 attorneys representing petitioners and patent owners:

- Naveen Modi of Paul Hastings is the most active IPR attorney with 240 cases

- Larissa Park of DLA Piper is the best-performing IPR attorney with a success rate of 100%



Of the more than 3,000 companies acting as petitioners and patent owners:

- Apple is the most active company with involvement in 298 cases

- GlobalFoundries is the best-performing company with a success rate of 100%



The report also lists more than 100 of the most valuable patents that have survived the IPR. It also analyzes challenges at the case, patent and claim levels to investigate denial and institution rates from many perspectives, including technology areas (biotech vs. high-tech), parties involved (petitioners vs. patent owners), and Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) judges.



"As we move toward the knowledge based economy, intellectual assets and patents, in particular, are becoming more important than ever. Patent quality has been a key issue preventing a more liquid market for patent assets and IPR was introduced to address that for the current pool of enforceable patents," said Patexia founder, Pedram Sameni. "With a record-breaking number of IPR challenges expected to be filed this year, it is crucial for petitioners and patent owners to understand this growing market better and make informed choices about their service providers. Our first-ever IPR Intelligence Report is an important new tool designed to help them do exactly this."



The IPR Intelligence Report is available today in three packages:



- Silver ($795): Analysis of all challenges at the case, patent and claim levels



- Gold ($2,250): Analysis of PTAB judges as well as ranking of the top 50 petitioners and patent owners, plus everything in the Silver report



- Platinum ($3,950): Analysis and ranking of the top 50 law firms and the top 50 attorneys, plus everything in the Gold and Silver reports.



The three reports are available for purchase now at http://link.patexia.com/ipr2



About Patexia

Founded in 2010 to bring efficiency and transparency to intellectual property by leveraging the power of data, technology, and experts, Patexia is the largest network for IP professionals with over 70,000 IP attorney profiles. The company offers IP services under four distinct arms: Patexia Connect (recruiting), Patexia Contest (crowdsourcing), Patexia Research (IP databases), and Patexia Insights (IP reports).



Learn more about Patexia at http://www.patexia.com/about_us.html



About Pedram Sameni

Pedram Sameni is the CEO and founder of Patexia. Sameni founded the company in 2010 after observing shortcomings in conventional methods for assessing patent value and validity while managing a portfolio of over 2,000 patent assets at International Rectifier. Sameni's mission was to build a vibrant online IP Community, where science, legal and business IP professionals connect and find solutions to their IP problems. Sameni received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and worked for several high-tech companies, including PMC-Sierra and Foveon before forming Patexia.



PEDRAM SAMENI IS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW



Contact:

Maria Calibo

Client Solutions Manager

Patexia Inc.

424-272-5414

maria@patexia.com