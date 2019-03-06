Patexia Releases First Annual Patent Prosecution Intelligence Report and Rankings

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2019 --Today, Patexia, Inc., an intellectual property company and global IP community, is proud to announce our first annual Patent Prosecution Intelligence Report as part of our Patexia Insights series. They realize that many law firms and attorneys struggle to distinguish themselves in the crowded patent prosecution space, so they evaluated over 5,000 law firms to identify the top law firms based on a number of metrics such as activity, success, and efficiency. This enables patent prosecution practice groups to market themselves based on independent third-party rankings and proven results.



The company also knows that their corporate clients sometimes struggle to evaluate their existing counsel or find the right counsel for their patent work. Thus, they have looked at more than 100,000 companies (patent owners) to identify the top patent owners based on activity and performance. Their rankings can be leveraged by these organizations to make better decisions based on proven records. Utilizing data from more than 1.6 million patents issued over the last five years (January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2018), this comprehensive report covers the top 1000 most active law firms and companies.



Some interesting insights from this year's report include the following:



- During the last five years, 2,186,102 patent applications reached the final stage (either abandoned or issued).



- During this period, a total of 1,682,342 patents were issued. Out of this number, 1,534,003 were Utility Patents (91.18 percent), 139,944 were Design Patents (8.32 percent) and 5,898 were Plant Patents (0.35 percent).



- The overall Allowance Rate for USPTO was 75 percent, which resulted in 25,268,001 new claims.



Of more than 5,000 law firms and 100,000 companies the company evaluated during this period:



- Slater & Matsil with 7,784 issued patents was ranked the Best Performing law firm



- Samsung Electronics with 48,362 issued patents was ranked the Most Active company



The report also analyzes number of office actions, extensions, allowance rates at the application level and claim level for the top 1,000 most active law firms and companies. They have separately looked at the Best Performing law firms and companies in High-Tech and Bio-Tech sectors to identify the top 500 in each category. The report is accompanied with Excel sheets for easy access to all metrics and rankings. They also provide the top 100 law firms who have purchased the report with our 2019 Best Performing and Most Active Badges.



When asked about this release, Pedram Sameni, the company's CEO, relayed the following "with so much data available today, companies more than ever, are relying on analytics and such benchmarks to make business decisions". He added: "law firms gradually understand the value of data and ways to differentiate themselves by using that. As a result, they allocate part of their marketing budget to these types of benchmarks and incorporate them as part of their marketing message. This will reshape the legal industry in the coming years and will help move many excellent small to midsize law firms to the top. Our pre-sales numbers indicate a strong demand for these kinds of reports as we continue to bring more transparency and efficiency to our growing IP community."



It remains critical for IP intensive corporations to understand this space better in order to control their cost and acquire the highest quality patents. Patexia is hoping to carve out a name as a trusted source in this area.



About Patexia

Founded in 2010 to bring efficiency and transparency to intellectual property by leveraging the power of data, technology and experts, Patexia is a global network for IP professionals with over 100,000 profiles. The company offers IP services under four distinct arms: Patexia Connect (recruiting and experts), Patexia Contest (crowdsourced patent due diligence), Patexia Research (IP databases), and Patexia Insights (IP reports).



Learn more about Patexia at http://www.patexia.com/about_us.html



About Pedram Sameni

Pedram Sameni is the CEO and founder of Patexia. Sameni founded the company in 2010 after observing shortcomings in conventional methods for assessing patent value and validity while managing a portfolio of over 2,000 patent assets at International Rectifier. His mission was to build a vibrant online IP Community, where science, legal and business IP professionals connect and find solutions to their IP problems. Sameni received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and worked for several high-tech companies before forming Patexia.



