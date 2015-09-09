Pathfinder, LLC Celebrates 40 Years of Project Management Solutions

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --On August 15, 2015 Pathfinder officially completed its 40th year in business. Pathfinder was established in 1975, by Lou and Helen Cabano, as a totally independent project management consulting and training firm specializing in project planning and execution in numerous industry sectors across the globe. Services cover all aspects of project planning and execution, from strategic planning to start-up, from concept to production. Pathfinder clients are assured business success through innovative project management solutions facilitated by a seasoned staff. Pathfinder's experience and expertise can generate a capital cost and schedule certainty on new or retrofit, small to mega-scale projects, as well as similar outcomes on routine outages to large, complex turnaround projects. Pathfinder has provided support to over 4,100 projects representing over $625B worth of capital investment.



Lou and Helen and their original expert staff of core professionals boot-strapped Pathfinder from an initial domestic based operation to a world-wide enterprise during the Company's first 10 years and continued to expand its activities and client base over the next 20 years. Leadership of the Company transferred from Lou and Helen to their son Steve Cabano in 2005, under whom it has continued to grow, diversify and prosper. Being subject to the fluctuations of the industrial capital investment workload cycles, to which Pathfinder's support business depends, has been challenging at times, but diversification and belt-tightening has allowed the Company to sustain itself during these reduced workload periods.



Both Lou and Steve Cabano steadfastly attribute the Company's success and longevity to the cadre of outstanding, experienced and dedicated technical and administrative staff they have been able to attract and maintain over the years.



In celebration of this commendable achievement Pathfinder hosted current and previous employees for an afternoon picnic in the parking lot of its Cherry Hill, NJ headquarters. Photos include speeches by Steve, Lou and Helen and a visit from the Cherry Hill Fire Department.