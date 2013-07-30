Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2013 --CPC 103

Owner/Operator Project Management Best Practices

Sunday, November 10 and Monday, 11

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day

Room: W304F

Cost: $850

To register go to http://www.pennwellregistration.com/online/LoginServlet?confId=515



Who Should Attend

Attendees would include those from the electric utility, power transmission and other related power industry sectors including owners, contractors, suppliers and consultants who participate in the engineering and construction of capital projects. Positions would include Project Developers, Project Managers, Construction Managers, Architects/Engineers, Cost/Schedule Engineers and Plant Operations personnel.



Course Overview and Objective

This seminar will cover Project Management ‘Best Practices’ approaches, methods, techniques and tools to enhance the project management of capital power projects. Project Management personnel in the power generating industry will learn critical methods to effectively and efficiently plan, contract, construct and manage capital plant projects. Using specific industry-related case studies and ‘hands-on’ workshops, participants will be exposed to problems unique to power producing and transmission projects and innovative ways for successfully preventing and/or overcoming their impact to successful execution.



Course Highlights



- Industry Perspective

- The Project Management Universe

- Project Planning

- Scope Development & Control

- The Project Team

- Risk Management

- Contracting

- Cost/Schedule Baselines

- Construction Management

- Quality Management

- Project Execution

- Contract Administration

- Project Controls & Reporting