PATHFINDER Presenting at the November Calgary Pmi-sac Conference

Calgary, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) --11/11/2011 --The Alberta Energy Industry has planned a number of capital-intensive energy projects. Together, those working in the industry are facing a wide range of challenges. Some of these have been experienced before and some are relatively new – in all cases innovative approaches and ideas will be needed to address them.



The Mega Projects EPC Panel will bring together experts to share their perspective about how to do business in a large project environment.



The agenda will cover a range of topics, including an overview of foundational concepts, such as what differentiates mega projects from other large projects, and tools and techniques used during the main phases of the life cycle of mega projects. Expert panel members will also consider key success factors and challenges related to people and teams on these large projects, risks and uncertainty, and external issues. The panel will also consider organizational issues and emergent topics such as construction productivity, labour availability, front end loading, uncontrollable risks, convertible lump sum contracting and predictability. Finally, the panel will look to the future of projects and share their perspective on upcoming opportunities and challenges associated with mega projects and the organizations seeking to deliver them successfully.



Pathfinder assists owner organizations in creating the optimum environment for effective project execution by strategically positioning them to maximize their competitive advantage and success potential. Pathfinder has had “hands-on” involvement in over 3,100 projects with a full-time tenured staff of project management professionals and a comprehensive toolkit of project management methodologies, practices and techniques.

http://www.pathfinderinc.com

1-403-874-6196



PMI-SAC CONFERENCE

TELUS CENTER, CALGARY

NOVEMBER 21 and 22 2011