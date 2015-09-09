Patient Assistance for Lab Services Offers Consumers Discounted Lab Testing

Columbia, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --Patient Assistance for Lab Services (PALS) is a service of The Own Your Own Health Partnership, a health awareness co-op of Missouri-based HepC Alliance, Missouri-based ShowMe Health Services, and NeedyMeds, a Massachusetts-based information resource dedicated to helping people in need find assistance programs to help them afford medications and costs related to health care.



"We kept the cost of the tests simple. Most are $5 each, some are $10, $15 or $20 each. There are a few that are more expensive," stated Aaron Boone, The Own Your Health Partnerships' Senior Program Manager. "These prices are much less than what you would pay at most labs." There is a one-time $15 fee for shipping and processing the materials needed, and it is the same no matter how many tests are ordered (per order).



The entity can design a program to meet both the consumer's and clnics needs. It offers over 85 commonly ordered blood tests, such as CBCs, Liver Function Panel, Triglycerides, and Glucose. Order forms can be downloaded from its website at PALS-LABS.org.. Patients pay for the tests upfront not at the clinic are the specimen draws were completed. Test results are sent to the patient and to the provider.



For more information call a toll-free helpline at 844-770-PALS (7257) or go to PALS-LABS.org and click on FAQs.