Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:The Patient Positioning Equipment Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. The patient positioning equipment market is to a great extent developing on the premise of the developing needs of advanced healthcare. The cutting edge healthcare is tech savvy and patient-friendly approach has changed the complete market and gave them modern limits to prevail. Patient positioning devices are majorly useful in several surgical and diagnostics techniques for patient's security and surgeon's convenience of access to the area of operation.



Patient Positioning Equipment Market-Competitive Analysis :

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Medtronic Public Limited Company

Stryker Corporation

Span America Medical Systems, Inc.

C-Rad AB

Leoni AG

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Steris Plc.

Skytron, LLC.

AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc.



Patient Positioning Equipment Market-Drivers and Restraints:

With the rising disposable income, the expense on healthcare is also rising. Individual are able to pay more for healthcare, which is the major reason of increasing the revenue of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This has brought about increased expense by hospitals and healthcare facilities on their services as well as apparatus in order to ensure efficient treatment to patients. Rising healthcare costs is anticipated to boost the development of the patient positioning equipment market.



Patient Positioning Equipment Market Classification:



Patient Positioning Equipment Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)



Examination Tables

Dental Chair

Surgical Tables

Stretcher Chair



Patient Positioning Equipment Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)



Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Patient Positioning Equipment Market -Regional Insights:

North America region is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period owing to rising awareness in the region among patients. North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA



