Patient Reviews Put Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe Among the Top 5% Plastic Surgeons in Ohio

On the highly respected RealSelf review site, Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe of ROXY Plastic Surgery in Columbus enjoys a five-star rating with 56 reviews. Other top surgeons include: Robert Centeno (5 Stars with 55 Reviews), Robert Heck (5 Stars with 40 reviews), John Wakelin (5 stars with 34 reviews), and Jeffrey Donaldson (4.5 stars with 25 reviews).



Patients have visited Dr. Grawe for a variety of procedures, including everything from tummy tucks and butt lifts to Botox, laser skin resurfacing and liposuction. However, most of the reviews center around her specialization in breast surgeries like augmentation, reconstructions, lifts and reductions.



Adjectives used to describe Dr. Grawe in reviews include:



- knowledgeable

- informative

- warm

- caring

- helpful

- understanding

- attentive

- courteous

- friendly

- prompt

- welcoming



Her bedside manner immediately puts patients at ease, all questions are answered promptly and professionally, and people say they are pleased with the final results and glad they found such a wonderful doctor. Though she is a highly credentialed surgeon, patients remarked that they liked the "spa-like experience" of her office.



On Google+, Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe's private practice, ROXY Plastic Surgery has received a five-star rating with 32 reviews. Other top practices listed include: Columbus Aesthestic & Plastic Surgery (4.9 stars with 30 reviews) that includes doctors John Wakelin, Tim Treece and Robert Heck; and Jeffrey Donaldson's practice, Donaldson Plastic Surgery (4.6 stars with 20 reviews).



Reviewers on Google+ say they interviewed several surgeons but "felt most comfortable" with Dr. Grawe and trusted her. They say she was "warm-hearted" and "caring" with "an uplifting personality." They liked that she was on-time to to all appointments and took the time to explain the entire procedure, as well as answer any questions without making them feel rushed. "Due to her professionalism, kind heart, excellent bedside manner and superb surgical skills I will ONLY have Dr. Grawe perform my procedures," said one patient who originally came in for breast implants, but also booked chemical peels and Botox treatments as part of her total rejuvenation.



Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe is board-certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Over the last five years, she's garnered a sterling reputation as "the go-to surgeon" for breast surgeries. She currently serves as Mount Carmel Health System's Medical Director of Breast Services and head of the Breast Cancer Program. Most recently, Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe was presented with a Breast Cancer proclamation by the city of Westerville, Ohio due to her extensive support for early breast cancer screening and awareness.



"Surgery represents a small fraction of the time I spend with my patients," Dr. Grawe says. "I consider the patient consultations to be equally important to my practice. Our scheduling leaves enough room to get to know each individual who comes through the door and answer questions thoroughly. I strive tirelessly to ensure the level of post-operative care at ROXY Plastic Surgery is among the very best. I am honored that so many of my patients recognize this and were satisfied enough to leave unsolicited reviews on these sites."



About ROXY Plastic Surgery

ROXY Plastic Surgery serves as Ohio's leading, all-female plastic surgery center and med spa. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe and her team are dedicated to providing a stress-free experience, one that is effortless and tailored to the unique needs of the client. They provide a range of options, including non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures along with comprehensive cosmetic surgery. In addition, clients find a lineup of extensive spa treatments.



