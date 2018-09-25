Patient Safety Organization Nile's Project Supports New Global Campaign to Combat Antibiotic Resistance

Perris, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Nile's Project is supporting a just-announced challenge led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that charges pharmaceutical and health insurance companies, food animal producers and purchasers, medical professionals, government health officials and other leaders from around the world to work together to address antibiotic resistance.



Nile's Project has long been dedicated to making healthcare safer by educating the public about the threat of antibiotic resistant bacteria, the importance of infection prevention, the urgent need for the adoption antibiotic stewardship and the need to recognize and act against a sepsis infection.



The HHS and CDC challenge is focused on:



- Reducing antibiotics and resistance in the environment (for example, in water and soil).



- Improving antibiotic use, including ensuring people can access these medications when they are needed.



- Developing new vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics tests.



- Enhancing data sharing data and collection.



In support of the #AMRCHALLENGE, Nile's Project announced that it will launch a national "Be Antibiotics Aware" campaign designed to reach hundreds of thousands of morning and evening drive time radio listeners throughout the U.S.



"Our goal is to empower the public with the tools they need to reduce antibiotic use because antibiotics aren't always the answer," said Ty Moss, Chief Executive Officer for Nile's Project. "Antibiotics are not effective on viruses and reactions from antibiotics cause one out of five medication-related visits to the hospital emergency room."



Moss said that Nile's Project will also urge the public and medical professionals to know the signs of sepsis and act fast with the appropriate treatment administered quickly.



"When sepsis sets in, time matters," Moss said. "Education is vital because 250,000 people die in the U.S. every year because appropriate treatment was delayed."



Nile's Project will also focus on identifying, recognizing and working with "trail blazers," who it describes as "early adopters of drug safety program and good antibiotic stewardship that leads to a reduction in the use of these drugs."



Nile's Project also announced that the first "trail blazer" they are celebrating is Team Sutter Health led by Dr. Jeffery Silvers, Medical Director of Pharmacy and Infection Control at Sutter Health. This not-for-profit network serves more than 100 Northern California communities, 12,000 doctors, 24 acute care hospitals and 36 outpatient surgery centers who have reduced the use of the antibiotic fluorquinolone utilization by 54% in hospitals of all sizes with varying patient populations.



"Trail blazers like Dr. Silvers and Team Sutter Health have boldly committed to sharing their lessons learned with the world in an effort to advocate for safer antibiotic use," Moss said. "Sharing the positive results of proper antibiotic reduction strategies has also led to reductions in c.diff infections, and that translates into more lives saved."



About Nile's Project

Ty and Carole Moss created Nile's Project in 2007 after their 15-year-old son, Nile, died after contracting a hospital acquired infection called Methicillin Resistant Staff Aureus (MRSA) after undergoing an MRI as an outpatient at the top Children's hospital in Orange County, California.



Through Nile's Project, Carole and Ty Moss have led efforts that have resulted in the adoption and implementation of four groundbreaking State of California patient safety laws that are improving patient outcomes.



Nile's Project is a coalition of friends, entertainers, musicians, artists and patients advocates who focus on ending preventable patient harm and death. They do this through public outreach concerts and public events, drive time radio, public speaking and working with lawmakers on policies to ensure a healthcare system that is safe, affordable available and accessible to all.



