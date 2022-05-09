Patients Can Receive Virtual Addiction Treatment from the Comfort of Their Own Home Thanks to Recovery Unplugged

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2022 --The global pandemic has shifted how we do everything from work to school to visiting the doctor. Telehealth has been around for years, but it's taken off since the beginning of the pandemic, and not just for checking in with a primary physician. Now addiction treatment centers like Recovery Unplugged say they're providing virtual alcohol and drug rehab to people in need of addiction care.



The rise of virtual addiction treatment comes at a time when it's desperately needed. The pandemic has also impacted our lives by causing stress, uncertainty, and isolation all of which have fueled a crisis of mental health and substance abuse in America.



According to the CDC, beginning in June 2019, 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a means of coping with COVID-19-related stress. Alcohol-related deaths rose by 25% from 2019 to 2020, and 2021 saw overdose fatalities top 100,000 for the first time ever in a twelve-month period.



Not only did more people develop substance use disorders during the pandemic, but people in recovery from addiction also struggled to stay connected to much-needed services and support. By providing virtual intensive outpatient treatment (VIOP), Recovery Unplugged says it's able to provide comprehensive treatment services to more people in need, no matter where they are.



People struggling with drugs and alcohol hesitate to seek help for many reasons. Sometimes they feel life is too busy to take the timeout required to go to inpatient rehab. Virtual outpatient treatment opens a pathway to recovery for people who either cannot travel for treatment or feel uncertain about going away to get help.



"Virtual IOP rehab provides all the expert clinical and support resources as our regular IOP, but with the convenience and flexibility of a remote model," said Andrew Sossin, CEO of Recovery Unplugged.



Some people begin their recovery journey with virtual IOP. Others benefit from starting out in a residential program and then using virtual treatment for ongoing support once they transition from inpatient to outpatient care. Either way, remote treatment is administered by experienced and credentialed therapists. It includes both group and individual counseling sessions and provides compassionate and attentive support from staff. It even features Recovery Unplugged's unique music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder.



Recovery Unplugged is a nationwide addiction treatment organization that combines traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices. They are the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of their treatment model.



With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX; Brentwood, TN; and Annandale, VA, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options.



Recovery Unplugged is a licensed and accredited treatment provider and is in-network with most major insurances. They have treated over 8500 individuals and over 40% are in sustained sobriety. Their alumni have a combined 3,173,198 sober days and counting. Their patient satisfaction rate is over 90%.



Anyone struggling with drugs or alcohol, or concerned about a loved one, can speak to a treatment specialist anytime, day or night, by calling (855) 202-7615. Visit www.recoveryunplugged.com to learn more.