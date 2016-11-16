Patin & Associates Launches New Website at CFOFinancialStrategies.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Patin & Associates, a Los Angeles-based accounting and financial services firm that offers solutions for a wide range of businesses and industries, has officially launched its new website at www.CFOFinancialStrategies.com.



With the new site, the firm has revamped its digital presence and has made its services more accessible to businesses and organizations throughout southern California. It clearly outlines all the solutions Patin & Associates makes available, including consulting, bookkeeping, part-time CFO services, payroll and benefits management and business formation.



There is also a new company blog, where the firm is providing insights on various issues facing businesses in today's dynamic market.



"We are thrilled to launch our new website, which better reflects the value we can deliver to our clients, regardless of their size, industry and financial needs," said Robert Patin, chief financial officer at Patin & Associates. "Whether you compete in retail, professional services, real estate, manufacturing or another field, we deliver exceptional and reliable solutions based on your specific needs and circumstances. We continue to set ourselves apart as the accounting services firm of choice in Los Angeles and throughout southern California."



About Patin & Associates

As part of its industry-focused solutions, Patin & Associates serves business in the professional services sector, including marketing and advertising agencies, educational services organizations, production companies, medical and mental health offices, distributors, general contractors and architects. Its team also assists retailers, such as restaurants, beauty salons, e-commerce companies, spas, printers and apparel retailers, among others.



Additionally, the firm serves real estate organizations — including investment firms, developers and commercial office buildings — and the manufacturers of apparel, medical supplies, consumer products, food and beverages and cosmetics.



Throughout all of its service areas, Patin & Associates focuses on quality and personal attention, allowing the firm to deliver positive results when it comes to cash flow management, debt restructuring, budget development, financial review and corporate audits. Specifically, Robert Patin has years of experience helping corporations maximize their growth while drastically reducing risk.



Patin & Associates' new website is now live. To learn more about the firm and the accounting and financial solutions it offers, go to www.cfofinancialstrategies.com.